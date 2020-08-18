Betty Joann Evans Esham, 84, of Vanceburg, passed away Sunday, August 17, 2020, at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care.
Jo was born at Vanceburg on September 5, 1935, a daughter of the late Halbert and Ida Belle Heater Evans. She graduated from Lewis County High School in 1953 and married Jack V. Esham.
Most of her working years were spent with US Shoe. However, not one to sit idly at home once she retired, she worked part-time at the public library, volunteered at the local nursing home, and was an active member of Vanceburg First Baptist Church. Jo had a compassionate spirit and was the first to offer help to others. She was instrumental in managing the annual Christmas party for local nursing home residents for many years. Crocheting was a hobby she enjoyed but cooking was a passion. Many people were recipients of her baked goods, especially her blackberry jam cakes.
Survivors include Jo’s daughter, Jackie (Kenny) Claxon of Vanceburg; two grandchildren, Kent (Amanda) Claxon of Little Elm, Texas, and Sara (Andrew) Boissonneau of Arlington, Virginia; four great-grandchildren, Colby Claxon, John Ross Claxon, Jack Boissonneau, and Mary Taylor Boissonneau; three brothers, EH “Buck” Evans, Thomas “Grover” Evans, and Rick Evans; and a sister, Sue Lee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack V. Esham, whom she married in 1953; a daughter, Anita Muckelroy; and a sister, Gail Duncan.
At the family’s request, a private graveside service will be held.
Her family and friends will celebrate her life with a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church, PO Box 217, Vanceburg, KY 41179.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for arrangements.
