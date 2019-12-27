Jerome Logan

Jerome Edward Logan, 61, of Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away, Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at his home.
Jerome was born September 21, 1958, a son of the late Randall and Rinda Fraley Logan.
Jerome retired as a truck driver for Glockner Oil, was a Navy veteran and loving father. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and shooting guns.
He is survived by one daughter, Chanda (Matt) Davis of Garrison; three brothers, Danny Logan of Portsmouth, Ohio, Jeff (Sue) Logan of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Randall Logan Jr. of Portsmouth, Ohio; three sisters, Emma (Kevin) Phillips of New Boston, Ohio, Debra (Fred) Morrison of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Snowa Logan of Portsmouth, Ohio; three grandchildren, Isaac, Matthew, and Trevor Davis; two great-grandchildren, Payton and Gabriel Davis; two stepsons, Bryan Davis and Shannon Davis; and one stepdaughter, Dawn Davis.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by one sister, Jacquline Mae Logan; and one brother, Russell Logan.
A memorial service will be scheduled later.
Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore is caring for arrangements.