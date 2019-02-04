Jennifer Mary Scaggs, 77, of Maysville, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.
She was a published poet, homemaker and an avid knitter.
Mrs. Scaggs was born in Lincolnshire, England, on September 4, 1941, a daughter of the late Cedric and Mary Constance Smith Whitehead. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Church.
Survivors include her husband Morgan A. Scaggs, Jr.; two daughters, Joanne J. Scaggs and Catherine L. Scaggs both of Maysville; four grandchildren, Dylan M. Scaggs, Rylan D. Scaggs, Sara H. Scaggs and Jaylan A. Scaggs; and two brothers, Anthony C. Whitehead and John (Ann) Whitehead.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Ann Whitehead Bunn.
Services will be private.
Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory of May’s Lick is serving the family.
Memorials suggested to St. Patrick’s Church.