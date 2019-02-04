Headlines

February 4, 2019
Jennifer Mary Scaggs, 77, of Maysville, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.

She was a published poet, homemaker and an avid knitter.

Mrs. Scaggs was born in Lincolnshire, England, on September 4, 1941, a daughter of the late Cedric and Mary Constance Smith Whitehead. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Church.

Survivors include her husband Morgan A. Scaggs, Jr.; two daughters, Joanne J. Scaggs and Catherine L. Scaggs both of Maysville; four grandchildren, Dylan M. Scaggs, Rylan D. Scaggs, Sara H. Scaggs and Jaylan A. Scaggs; and two brothers, Anthony C. Whitehead and John (Ann) Whitehead.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Ann Whitehead Bunn.

Services will be private.

Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory of May’s Lick is serving the family.

Memorials suggested to St. Patrick’s Church.

