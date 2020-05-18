Jeffrey Shannon Gilliam, 48, of South Shore, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, January 8, 1972, a son of Kay Adkins Gilliam and the late Charles Gilliam. He was a US Army Veteran.
Surviving besides his mother are one son, Jeffrey Hunter Gilliam of Garrison; and three brothers, Vince (Karin) Gilliam of South Shore, Walter (Jennifer) Gilliam of Vanceburg, and Brandon (Chelsie) Gilliam of South Shore. Many nieces, nephews, and extended family members also survive.
A graveside service will be at Noon Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Gilliam Cemetery at South Shore with Brian Holbrook officiating.
Online condolences may be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com.