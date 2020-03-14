Jeanne F. Brown, 41, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Jeanne was born at Bucyrus, Ohio, on May 9, 1978, a daughter of Freddie and Donna J. Clark Brown.
She loved laughing, having fun, and being with her family.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Danny Lee Riley of Vanceburg; three daughters, Marissa Eichenlaub of New Boston, Ohio, Amber Lee Riley, and Janie Lee Riley, both of Vanceburg; two sisters, Crystal (Chad) Wade, and Dawn (Justin) Goodwin, both of Bucyrus, Ohio; one brother, Michael (Wendy) Brown of Bucyrus, Ohio; her best friend, Katrina Fuller; her brothers-in-law, Little Johnny Riley, David Riley, Doug Riley, Junior Riley, and Martin Riley; and her sisters-in-law, Barb (Johnny) Goodwin and Ruth Gill. Several nieces and nephews also survive who will mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Mitchell Riley and Joe Riley; her mother-in-law Marie Riley; and her father-in-law Carl Riley.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.