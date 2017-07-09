Jeanne Carver, 73, of Quincy, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2017, at her home.
Jeanne was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, February 14, 1944, a daughter of the late James Wiley Henderson and Rose L. Jesse Henderson.
She was a member of James Dickey American Legion Post 23, Knights of Columbus and Eagles, all in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Survivors include two daughters, Jesse Kegley of Blanchester, Ohio, and Judy Carver of Quincy; one son, Donald (Sherry) Carver of Cold Spring; one brother, Michell Henderson of Frankfort; two sisters, Martha Gilkerson of South Shore, and Linda Gibson of Maysville; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie Carver; a brother, Bernie Henderson; and a sister, Margaret Ehrhart.
A memorial service will be at 6:00 p.m. Monday, July 10, 2017, at Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore with Rev. Norman Potter officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until the service hour on Monday.
Online condolences may be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com.