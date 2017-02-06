James Rival Reis, 94, of Vanceburg, passed away at his home Sunday, February 5, 2017.
He was born at Vanceburg in 1922, a son of the late Joseph C. and Elva Reis.
Rival entered the US Army Air Corps November 3, 1942. After serving in World War II, the Berlin Airlift, Korea, and Vietnam, as well as in Europe, the Mediterranean, and stateside at bases in Washington, California, and Ohio. He retired from the Air Force in 1973.
Following his retirement Rival raised Angus beef cattle at his Fly Branch farm for many years. An avid reader, he enjoyed keeping up with current events, being outdoors on his farm, and playing cards with his grandchildren and sons-in-law. He was a member of Fly Branch Church of Christ.
A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Mr. Reis is survived by his wife of 67 years, Beulah Faye Reis; four daughters, Jennifer (Dale) Bentley of Garrison, Charlene (Albert) Stamm of Vanceburg, Charlotte (Lewis) Cox of Logan, Ohio, and Wanda Sullivan McCann of Maysville; ten grandchildren, Sean and Michele Fugate of Middleburg, Florida, Eric and Krista Cox, Jared and Tera Cox, and Kristen E. Cox, all of Logan, Ohio, Emily and Brandon Hughes of Cortez, Colorado, Kyle and Bethany Bentley of Huntsville, Alabama, Jeremy Stamm of Vanceburg, Joseph and Kelley Bentley of Quincy, Jacob Bentley of Garrison, and Grace and Josh Clark of Morehead; one sister, Dorothy (Gordon) Brown of Vanceburg; two sisters-in-law, Ruth Reis of Vanceburg and Bonnie (Jim) McKenzie of Mainesville, Ohio; and 14 great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and cherished friends also mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his son, George D. Reis, in 2015; five brothers, Joseph Reis, Stanley Reis, Herbert Reis, Charlie Reis, and Homer Reis; and three sisters, Velma Willis, Louella Billman, and Mary Helen Rose.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 9, 2017, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Lynn White and Bro. Joe Bentley officiating. Interment will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Full military honors will be accorded by Monte Lewis Stamm VFW Post 5438 of Vanceburg.
Rival’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2017, and from 8:00 a.m. until the hour of services Thursday at Gaydos Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056; Fly Branch Church of Christ, 1282 Clarksburg Road, Vanceburg, KY 41179, or to a veterans organization.
Condolences may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.