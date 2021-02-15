James Pittman

James S. Pittman, 68, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021.
He was born on May 12, 1952, in New Lexington, Ohio, a son of the late Truman and Zelma Schafer Pittman.
James worked at Rush Creek Clay Company in Junction City, Ohio. He enjoyed fishing and being in the great outdoors, and loved spending time with friends and family.
Survivors include a son, Ronnie Pittman of Ohio; three daughters, Andora Tolle of Vanceburg, Ariel (Scott) Bentley of Quincy, and Elizabeth Pittman of New Lexington, Ohio; six brothers, Truman Pittman Jr., Henry (Mary) Pittman, Mike Pittman, Kevin Pittman, Jeff Pittman, and Richard Pittman; two sisters, Zelma (David) Severence, and Joyce Moore; and one granddaughter. Several nieces and nephews also survive who will mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Sonny Pittman, John Turner, Roger Pittman, and a brother in infancy, and two sisters, Judy Cox and Endora Cox.
There will be no service. Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.