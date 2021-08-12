James Clark

James Clinton Clark, 91, of Quincy, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
James was born January 24, 1930, at Quincy, a son of the late George Leslie and Garnet Thompson Clark.
He was a member of Firebrick Christian Baptist Church and was a self- employed logger who enjoyed working outside, especially in his garden, riding his four-wheeler, and spending time with his family and friends.
James is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Carrie Mae Bradley Clark; one son, William Douglas Logan (Melissa) of Kingston, Ohio; four daughters, Regina Sue Long (Steve) of Five Points, Ohio, Sandra Kay Reis (Terry) of Quincy, Connie Lynn McGlone of Garrison, and Vickie Yvonne Clark of Garrison; two brothers, George Edward Clark of Quincy, and Charles Morton Clark of South Shore; one sister, Dolly Marie Porter of South Shore; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. A host of other family members and friends also survive who will sadly mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by three brothers, Harel Leslie Clark, George Milton Clark, and Henry Clifford Clark; one sister, Ollie Mae Wright; two grandsons, Michael Reis and Jamie Reis; and one great-grandson, Ethan Reis.
A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 15, 2021, in Crystal Dawn Cemetery at Quincy with Bro. Raymond Lewis officiating.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.globefamilyfc.com.