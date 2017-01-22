James Buford Withrow, 71, of Richmond, formerly of Vanceburg, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2017, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.
He was born October 14, 1945, in Lewis County.
James was of the Baptist faith and proudly served our country in the US Army. He also was a bridge carpenter for 33 years and enjoyed fishing, loafing, listening to bluegrass music, and spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
James was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Withrow; and two brothers, Ed Withrow and Calvin Withrow.
He is survived by a son, Jimmy (Michele) Withrow of Milton; two daughters, Dreama Withrow and Becky Withrow, both of Campbellsville; and seven grandchildren. He leaves many other family and friends who will sadly miss him.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 26, 2017, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg. Burial will follow in Evans Chapel Cemetery at Vanceburg.
Friends may visit from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefc.com.