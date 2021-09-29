Jackie Lyons

Jackie Dewayne Lyons, 29, of Vanceburg, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, at his home.
He was born May 7, 1992, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of Roger Bevins and the late Karen Sue Lyons.
Jackie enjoyed fishing, listening to music, playing ball, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his father, he is survived by one brother, Rodney Dean Corns of Wallingford, and three sisters, Tammy Howard of Vanceburg, Ashley (Shawn) Zornes of Camp Dix, and Candice Lyons (Eugene Wilburn) of Garrison.
In addition to his mother, Jackie was preceded in death by a sister, Jessica Lynn Lyons.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, in Firebrick Cemetery with Bro. Tony Corns officiating.
Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for arrangements.