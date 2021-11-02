Howard Lewis

Howard H. Lewis, 87, of Ontario, Ohio, formerly of Vanceburg, was called home to be with the lord on Thursday, October 28, 2021.
He was born on June 5, 1934, in Lewis County, a son of Calvin and Dorothy Thomas Lewis, and husband to Barbara Stone Lewis for the past 69 years. Howard was a member of
Mosby Community Church. He served in the United States Army Transportation 101st Airborne Division. Howard retired from General Motors in Mansfield, Ohio, after 31 years of service as a journeyman specializing in machine repair .
Howard was someone that never sat idle, he had a very strong work ethic, having owned and operated several businesses. He loved listening to Barb sing gospel hymns, to hunt ginseng, and barter. He was an avid reader, loved watching classic westerns, teaching his grandchildren to fish, and wood crafting. Howard enjoyed giving the produce from his large gardens to the community. He would give the shirt off his back. Without recognition, he was the local secret Santa.
Howard is survived by his wife, Barbara Stone Lewis; one son, Brunell (Melissa) Lewis; and three daughters, Lisa (Jeff) James of Ontario, Ohio, Tammie Phillimore (William) of Florida, and Lana Sinclair (Larry) of Ontario, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Burton, and a brother Gardner Lewis.
A private family graveside service was Monday, November 1, 2021, in Stone Cemetery at Camp Dix with Bro. Rick Buckner officiating.
Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, cared for all arrangements for Mr. Howard H. Lewis.