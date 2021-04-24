Hobart “Hobe” Horsley, 90, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
He was born February 17, 1931, in Lewis County, a son of the late Rannel and Mamie Cooper Horsley.
Hobe attended the Garrison First Baptist Church, was retired from Ohio Locomotive Crane Company in Bucyrus, Ohio, and was owner and operator of Double H Antiques. He enjoyed going to auctions, doing puzzles, listening to music, traveling, and spending time with his family.
Hobe is survived by one daughter, Desiree Raphael (Carl) of Asheville, North Carolina; three children whom he raised and thought of as his own, Bill Detillion (Sharon Lewis) of Vanceburg, Mary Ann Sparks of Charlestown, Indiana, and Linda Hall (Ken) of Little River, South Carolina; three brothers, Rannel Paul Horsley of Bellvue, Ohio, Carl Horsley and Gary Horsley, both of Bucyrus, Ohio; one sister, Elena Lewis of Columbus, Ohio; 17 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Olive Mae Pollitt Horsley; four children, Cathy Lou Horsley, Michael Detillion, Tom Detillion, and Gary Lee Detillion; three brothers, Leslie Horsley, Alfred Horsley, and Harry Horsley; two sisters, Mary Pruitt and Carolyn Skaggs; and one grandchild, Shelby Lynne Hensley.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Garrison First Baptist Church with Bro. Wes Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Cooper-Willis Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021, and after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday at Garrison First Baptist Church.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.