Herman Corns, 74, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Pioneer Trace Nursing and Rehabilitation in Flemingsburg.
Mr. Corns was born April 3, 1947 in Lewis County, a son of the late Bart and Girlie Spencer Corns.
He loved Dolly Parton, playing music, and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include two sons, Mark (Tara) Ginn and Gary (Amy) Corns, both of Tollesboro; two daughters, Kay Fizer of Vanceburg and Diane (Mitchell) Ruark of Tollesboro; one sister, Fannie King of Tollesboro; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. A host of other family members and friends also survive who will sadly mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Corns was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Lula Belle Logan Corns; four brothers, Fred Corns, George Corns, Jesse Corns, and an infant brother; and a sister, Florence Clark.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 7, 2021, in McClurg Cemetery at Concord with Bro. Layne Wagner officiating.
Friends may visit from 1:30 p.m until the service hour Sunday at McClurg Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Travis Ginn, David Ginn, Mitchell Ruark, and David “Boog” Ginn.
Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services is caring for all arrangements.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefamilyfc.com.