Hazel Mae Wallingford, 85, of Vanceburg passed away Friday November 17, 2017, at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care Center after an extended illness.
Hazel was born in Lewis County November 28, 1931, to the late Robert Bruce and Myrtle Lee Welch Swim. She was homemaker and loved socializing with her family and friends. She was baptized in the Oak Ridge Church and was a member of the Hilltop Tabernacle Church where she attended until her health started to fail.
Surviving Hazel are two sisters, Gladys Faye (Jimmy) Riley of Vanceburg and Doris Thomas of Epworth; and two brothers, Doug (Marilyn) Swim of Mt. Carmel, and Donnie (Jan) Swim of Sadieville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Philip Wallingford, in 1999; sisters, Betty Ann Crump, Deborah Sue Swim, Nancy Wilson, and Jessie Swim in infancy; three brothers, Glenn Swim, Alva Swim, and Robert Bruce Swim Jr.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 20, 2017, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Arnold Howell officiating. Burial will follow in McEldowney Cemetery at Stricklett.
Visitation will be Monday, November 20, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
