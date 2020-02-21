Harry Hinton

Harry Thomas Hinton, 70, of Maysville, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at his home.
Harry was born March 25, 1949, in Maysville, a son of the late Bun and Avanelle Dunaway Hinton.
Harry served his country in the United States Army having fought during the Vietnam era.
Left to cherish Harry’s memory are his sister, Joyce Morris, and niece, Sommer Morris, of Clearwater, Florida.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Dustin Morris, and his faithful furry companion, Ziggy.
Services will be at Noon on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Pastor John M. Byard officiating. Entombment will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East Greenup County with full military honors accorded.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services on Friday.
