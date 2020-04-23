Harold James Blevins, 41, of Grayson, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 22, 1978, in Muncie, Indiana, a son of Jaquline Ericks Slinker of Florida, and the late Wendell Allen Blevins.
Harold enjoyed doing his mechanical work, tinkering with his truck, and spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife of 14 years, Lori Paddock Blevins; two sons, James Tyler Alexander of Grayson, and William Allen Lewis of Frenchburg; two daughters, Cheyenne Alexander and Sarah Alexander, both of Grayson; one brother, Jackie Allen Blevins of Portsmouth, Ohio; and a half-sister, Quindelin Conkel-Blevins of Garrison. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one grandchild, Adalin Jane Estepp.
A private graveside service will be Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Wilburn Cemetery in Olive Hill.
Grayson Funeral Home and Cremation Services will be caring for all arrangements.