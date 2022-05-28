Hansel “Hank” Ash

Hansel Adrian “Hank” Ash, 94, of Maysville, formerly of Tollesboro, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Ash was the widower of Marinell Kirkendall Ash who passed in 2012. He was formerly engaged in farming and agriculture most of his life, a member of the Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in Ribolt and he was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Hank was born in Lewis County, Kentucky the son of the late Delbert and Goldie Pendlum Ash.
He is survived by his two children, Kelly Christopher (Rhonda) Ash of Paducah and Denise Kirk Ash of Lexington; four grandchildren, Whitney (Sam) LeBlanc, Amber (Brian) Christine Carmack, Megan (Jim) Guyette and Alexis Ash; four great-grandchildren, Liberty Guyette, Parker Guyette, James Guyette and Jase Carmack; two siblings, Mitchell (Lula) Ash of Mansfield, Ohio, and Martha Savage of Dayton, Ohio.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Rival Ash, David Anderson Ash, and Hubert Franklin Ash.
Services for Hank Ash will be at Knox and Brothers Funeral Home in Maysville at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, with Rev. Sam Jones officiating. Burial will be in Olivet Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jim Guyette, Sam LeBlanc, Brian Carmack, Parker Guyette, Randy Applegate, Robert Thurman, and David Stafford. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kevin Stone, Steve Ash, Art Stafford, Wilburn Applegate, and Lloyd Caskey. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services.
Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056, or to Olivet Cemetery Fund, c/o Lisa Truesdell, 7016 Browns Lane, Maysville, KY 41056. Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.