Hannah Moore

Hannah Mae Moore, 23, of Maysville, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Mercy Jewish Hospital in Kenwood, Ohio.
She was born January 20, 1997, in Maysville, a daughter of Steven (Abigail) Moore of Gold Canyon, Arizona, and Pamela Aleshire (Jeramey) Darnell of West Union, Ohio.
Hannah was a lover of all animals, especially cats. She frequented the Adams County Animal shelter to spend time with the cats there and to help find them good homes. She also enjoyed photography. One of Hannah’s most admirable traits was helping people. She was always a “fixer” with the goal of becoming a Children Phycologist to help kids from broken homes.
In addition to her loving parents, she is survived by her siblings, Ella Richards, Elaina Darnell, Ashley and Tristan Redman; her beloved cat Butchy; her Aunt Stacy and Uncle Danny, Aunt Faith and Uncle Kenny, Aunt Sandy and Uncle Bill, Aunt Brenda and Uncle Chuck; her Mammaw Pat; Nanna Debbie; and her cousins, Zander, Kenny, Kristin, Ian, Robert, John, Sam, Claudia and Matt.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Leo and Vickie Moore, and her maternal grandpa, Robert Aleshire.
Family will hold private services at their convenience.
Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester, Ohio.
Please sign her online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be made to Humane Society of Adams County, 11481 State Rte 41, West Union, OH 45693.