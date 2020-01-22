Sanford J. “Hank” McCane, 95, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday morning, January 21, 2020, at his home.
Hank was born in Lewis County on December 28, 1924, a son of the late Henry Scott and Ermel J. Kennedy McCane.
Starting at an early age, Hank worked for LV Marks and Son in Vanceburg. He held several positions throughout the area, including at Wald Manufacturing in Maysville. He was a farmer for 30 years and operated the first sanitation department for the City of Vanceburg.
Hank and his family members owned and operated McCane’s Variety Store in Vanceburg for more than 40 years. He attended Clarksburg Christian Church and Southern Manor Church. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the 3rd Infantry Division. He was wounded in combat earning him the Purple Heart, among other honorable citations.
Left to cherish Hank’s memories are a daughter, Karen (Michael) Kempf of Fayetteville, Ohio; three sons, Jack (Sheila) McCane of Garrison, Danny (Portia) McCane of Vanceburg, and David (Cherie) McCane of Winchester; one brother, James Wedsel “Tom” McCane of Vanceburg; and one sister, Markie Caseman of Las Vegas, Nevada; 21 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Mary Kathryn Thurman McCane.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Clarksburg Christian Church.
Burial will follow in Muses Chapel Cemetery at Quicks Run.
Friends may call Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at Clarksburg Christian Church.
Military graveside rites will be accorded by the Monte Lewis Stamm VFW Post 5438 of Vanceburg.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
Condolences may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.