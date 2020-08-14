Gloria Compton Chinn

Gloria “Glory” Compton Chinn, 77, of Vanceburg, passed away August 13, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Born at Muses Mills on August 15, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd and Mabel (Evans) Compton.
After graduating from Fleming County High School, she attended Morehead State University to major in education. Gloria taught Latin for 27 years at Lewis County Schools.
She is survived by a sister, Patricia (Eugene) Newsom, of Wallingford, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara (Bruce) Helterbrand, of Wallingford, and a brother, Charles (Mary) Compton, of Mason, Ohio.
Graveside services will be at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Muses Mills Cemetery. Gloria will be laid to rest next to her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Way, Maysville KY 41056.
Boone – Nickell Funeral Home in Flemingsburg is caring for all arrangements.