Glen W. Kegley, 88, of Vanceburg, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio, following a brief illness.
Glen was born at Maysville on February 1, 1931, a son of the late Willard and Verna May Howell Kegley.
Glen was retired from the Lewis County Road Department. He was a farmer, a member of Union Baptist Church, and a US Army veteran. He was a member of the Kinniconick Volunteer Fire Department and was known as a beekeeper for his quality honey.
Left to cherish Glen’s memory are his wife of 66 years, Ruby S. Bush Kegley, whom he married July 11, 1953, in Maysville; five daughters, Phyllis Sue (Sonny Hill) Carter of Cincinnati, Ohio, Naomi Kinsel (Jeff Wadsworth) of Firebrick, Glenda (Eddie) Gayheart of Garrison, Rhonda (Gary) Laney of Black Oak, and Arlene (Eli) Allen of West Portsmouth, Ohio; one son Mark (Barbara) Kegley of Lewis County; six brothers, Eldon (Mary) Kegley of Wallingford, Delmar (Anna) Kegley of Sharpsburg, Gary Kegley of Elyria, Ohio, Roger (Kathy) Kegley of Foxport, Howard (Paula) Kegley of Beechburg, and Bradley (Sharon) Kegley of Tollesboro; three sisters, June McClung of Wallingford, Lorene Howard of Vanceburg, and Sharon Arnett of Wallingford; one daughter-in-law, Debbie Kegley of Tollesboro; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, David Kegley; a granddaughter, Amber Kegley; and two brothers, Dennis Kegley and Nelson Kegley.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, in McEldowney Cemetery at Vanceburg with Pastor Joe Watson officiating. Military graveside rites will be accorded by the Monte Lewis Stamm VFW Post 5438 of Vanceburg.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, and beginning at 8:00 a.m. Thursday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Eric Kegley, Canyon Kegley, Blake Ginn, Nicholas Ginn, Waylan Laney, and Chris Highfield.
