George Ray Howard, 77 of Stout, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 26, 2018, at his home.
He was born January 8, 1941, in Lewis County, to the late George Howard and Sophia Bell (Frank) Durham who raised him. George was a retired Senior Master Sergeant of the United States Air Force after 25 years of service. He was also retired from the City of Portsmouth after 27 years where he was the Assistant Director for Public Utilities. He attended Pond Run Baptist and was a member of the James Dickey Post 23 American Legion.
George is survived by his wife, Jane Hopkins Howard whom he married on May 21, 2008; two daughters, Janell Townsend of Argillite and Jamie Morris of Kokomo, Indiana; stepdaughters, Cindy (Ty) Crabtree of West Portsmouth and Sherri Tyree of Athens; two stepsons, Larry D. Tyree of Amelia and Shawn Tyree of Stout; grandchildren, Chris Saicheck, Kevin (Rebeca) Saicheck, Brittany Morris and Chad Ryan; step grandchildren, Angel (Tony) Rammel, Joseph Tyree, Sheana Mershon, Kelly Tyree, Ty Aaron Crabtree and Jared Crabtree, Adrianne and Anna Crabtree; great-grandchild, Cael Saicheck; and step great-grandchildren: Kara, Kayla and Aubree Rammel, Ezekial Tyree Bryant and Khloe Tyree.
Along with his parents, George was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Jordan Howard.
Services were held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, April 29, 2018, at Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth, Ohio, with Jimmy McCullough officiating. Interment was in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak with graveside military rites by Monte Lewis Stamm VFW Post 5438 of Vanceburg.
Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.