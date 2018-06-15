George E. Henderson, 70, passed away Thursday, June 14, 2018, at his home.
George was born June 1, 1948, to the late Earl Wayne and Geraldine Mason Henderson.
George was a lifetime farmer, milking and raising cattle, corn, soybeans, and hay.
He loved his garden. He enjoyed talking to the neighbor boys, seeing the ocean for the first time, and going to estate sales with Leonard Mason. He loved spending time with his grandkids.
Surviving George is the love of his life for the past 40 years, Debbie McCann; one daughter, Danielle Moran of Vanceburg; four grandchildren, Shelby Harris of Vanceburg, Summer McCann and Gage McCann of Williamstown, and Jackson McCann of Tollesboro; a stepson, JR McCann of Tollesboro; four sisters, Peggy (Paul) Reeves, Eva (Randy) White, Sharon (Stevie) Truesdell, and Vicky (Delbert) Hester; and two brothers Bobby Henderson and Billy Henderson
Preceded in death beside his parents was his son, Ricky Henderson, a brother, Donald Wayne Henderson; and his good friend, Gary Hilderbrand.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, June 17, 2018, at Gaydos Funeral Home with Pastor John Byard officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Garden of Memories.
Friends may call from 6:00 pm. until 9:00 pm. Saturday, June 16, 2018, and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services Sunday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Serving as pallbearers will be Delbert Hester, Leonard Mason, Randy White, Rodney Ruark, Jerry Walker, and Ernie Truesdell. Honorary pallbearers are Tommy Walker, Lovell Polley, and Roy Henderson.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.