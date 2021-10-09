Gary Henderson

Gary Clarence Henderson, 71, of Flemingsburg, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia, from injuries sustained in auto collision.
He was born June 16, 1950, in Mason County, a son of the late Alva Clarence Henderson and Virginia June McCall Henderson.
Survivors include a brother, Michael Henderson (Dianna) of Richmond, and a sister, Beverly Henderson of Flemingsburg.
Arrangements are incomplete at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services.