Fred Applegate

Robert Fred “Apple” Applegate, 85, of Wallingford, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia. He was the widower of Dorothy Gayle Hord Applegate.
Born in Lewis County on April 14, 1936, he was a son of the late Mark Applegate and Alma White Applegate.
Apple was a lifelong farmer. He retired from Randall’s after more than 30 years of service.
He is survived by his son, Benny “Dink” Applegate (Tina); three grandsons, Trenton Dean Applegate, Austin Applegate, and Cody Applegate; and three great-grandchildren, Waylon Cole Wayne Applegate, Trevor Applegate, and Kara Lynn Applegate.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Freddy Applegate; a daughter-in-law, Delta Applegate; special friend, Eunice Pendleton; and six siblings, Buster, Dorothy, Bobby, Hazel, Julia, and Ben.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home in Flemingsburg with Bro. Layne Wagner officiating.
Apple will be laid to rest in Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Timmy Applegate, Johnny Ray Hord, Scott Hord, Austin Applegate, Cody Applegate, and Trenton Applegate. Honorary pallbearers include Waylon Applegate, Trevor Applegate, and John King.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services Tuesday at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Cancer Care Club, PO Box 189, Flemingsburg, KY 41041.
Due to the increase of COVID, all in attendance are asked to wear face masks.
Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.