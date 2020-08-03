Frank Leland Wilcox, 71, of Grayson, kept the faith and finished his course on Saturday, August 1, 2020, due to an auto accident.
Leland was born September 14, 1948, in Grayson, a son of the late Frank Leslie and Mary F. McDavid Wilcox.
Leland was a member of Grayson Nazarene Church where he served as Sunday School Superintendent, teacher, and song leader. He retired from the Carter County School System as personnel director, and served his country proudly in the Army during the Vietnam era.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Verla Shaffer Wilcox, on January 18.
He is survived by two daughters; Beth (Kevin) Sanders of Maysville, and Leslie (Raymond) Nichols of Rockwood, Michigan; a sister-in-law, Donna (Kenny) Jessie of Richmond; five grandchildren, Zane, Brady and Anna Grace Sanders, Gabe and Nate Nichols; one brother, Dwight (Christine) Wilcox of Grand Rapids, Michigan; and two sisters, Joy (Dan) Kunselman of Parkersburg West Virginia and Virginia (Gene) Wiseman of Manchester Georgia.
Services will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Malone Funeral Home in Grayson with Bro. Charles Bayless, Bro. Jim Harris, and Rev. Geoff Kunselman, officiating. Burial will be in East Carter County Memory Gardens.
Friends may call Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Malone Funeral Home.
Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.
To send a condolence or share a memory please visit www.malonefuneralhome.com.