Felix “Joe” Goodwin, 79, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
He was born May 4, 1942, in Lewis County, a son of the late Clyde Maxwell Goodwin and Vivian Pollitt Goodwin Sexton.
Joe was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed farming, stripping tobacco, watching westerns, taking care of his dog, and spending time with his family.
Joe is survived by one son, David Goodwin of Vanceburg; two grandchildren, Stephany Stone (Dale) and Amber Justice (John); six great-grandchildren, Gracie, Waylon, Levi, Caeyden, Paxton, and Kash; and 15 brothers and sisters. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Lillie Kegley Goodwin, and five brothers and sisters.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Tony Corns officiating. Burial will follow in Conley Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, and after 9:00 a.m. Sunday at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be David Goodwin, Dale Stone, John Justice, Billy Kegley, Johnny Kegley, and Darrell Armstrong.