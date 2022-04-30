Faye Elliott, 76, of Vanceburg, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
Faye was born in Lewis County on September 7, 1945, a daughter of the late Kermit and Verna Wilson Riley.
She was a volunteer with the Christian Community Center for many years and was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Vanceburg. She enjoyed working in her yard and loved her fur babies, Ellie and Bella.
Left behind to cherish her memories are two daughters, Teresa Robbins of Vanceburg and Cindy Cooley of Tollesboro; three sons, Jerry Elliott of Maysville, Jimmy (Kathy) Elliott of Mayslick, and Kyle (Jennifer) Elliott of West Virginia; three sisters, Peggy Hester of Tollesboro, Carol Fugate of Berea, and Judy Howell of Petersville; three brothers, Jimmy Riley of Vanceburg, Ricky Riley of Flemingsburg, and Norman Riley of Augusta; eight grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Brandon Hale; and five sisters, Virgie Beckett, Betty Clegg, Louella Thompson, Thelma Doyle, and Patricia Ann Riley.
At Faye’s request, there will be no service or visitation at this time.
Gaydos Funeral Home is caring for all arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.