Evelyn Ruth Thompson Evans, 82, of Garrison, passed away Tuesday morning, May 14, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Lewis County October 20, 1936, a daughter of the late Oscar and Minnie Smith Thompson.
Evelyn was a 50 year member of Garrison Church of Christ and enjoyed going out to eat and working puzzles. She loved spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include three sons, Marshall Evans (Bessie) of Jackson, Ohio, Donnie Evans (Jackie) of Vanceburg, and Larry Evans of Bucyrus, Ohio; two daughters, Vicky Bobst of Garrison, and Kathy Dyer (Tony) of Bucyrus, Ohio; one brother, Emerson Thompson of Vanceburg; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert Evans; one infant great-granddaughter, Jayden; and four brothers, Ollie Thompson, Charles Thompson, Rob Thompson and Vincent Thompson.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with her grandson, Bro. Marshall Keith Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Friends may visit from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.globefc.com.