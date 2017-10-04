Evelyn Lucille Florence Hughes, 85, went to be with her Lord and Savior surrounded by her loving family on Monday, October 2, 2017.
She was born April 7, 1932, to the late Stanley and Margaret Newsome Florence. She was a devout Christian and a member of Hickory Grove Christian Church and a volunteer for RSVP at Meadowview Regional Medical Center. She was retired from US Shoe.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Hughes, whom she married May 10, 1951.
She is survived by her children, Carlos (Marsha) Hughes, Gerald (Tina) Hughes and Lisa Hughes, all of Maysville; five grandchildren, Carla Dugan, Priscilla Hughes, Christopher Hughes, Nicholas Hughes and Katie Hughes; and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three brothers, Leonard (Mable) Florence of Flemingsburg, Vester (Pauline) Florence of Maysville and James Florence of Maysville; and a host of nieces and nephews; a dear and faithful friend, Norma Dixon; and her beloved pet, Wally.
She was also preceded in death by her biological mother, Hattie Branham Florence; six brothers, William Florence, Bob Florence, Harold Florence, Scotty Florence, Randy Florence and Russell Florence; and two sisters, Lilly Sutton and Pauline Harn.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Maysville. Burial will be in Wedonia Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. Until 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Serving as active pallbearers are Butch Florence, Mike Florence, Mark Florence, Anthony Florence, Darrell Sutton and Robby Leet. Honorary pallbearers are Steve Harn, Dylan Kirker and Zachery Hughes.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Hope.
Condolences may be sent at mooreandparkerfh.com.