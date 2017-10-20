Eva Darlene Carver, 73, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday, October 18, 2017.
Born December 5, 1943, at Concord, she was the daughter of the late Garland and Anna Walker Ruark.
Eva was a loving mother, grandmother and wife. She was a member of Petersville Church of God. She worked for US Shoe in Vanceburg as well as Parker Tobacco Company. She also enjoyed working on the farm and gardening.
Eva is survived by her husband, Dean Carver; her sons, Dennis Thomas of Tollesboro and Robert “Bobby” Nelson and husband, Wesley of Lexington; her daughters, Cathy Mason (Darrel Fannin) of Tollesboro and Sonya Figgins and husband, Daniel of Independence; her grandchildren, Dylan Mason, Shelbi Thomas, Brandon Thomas, Aaron Toller, Carrie Chambers and Bradley Reese. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Mylah and Knox Mason, Noah Cropper, Elijah and Autumn Toller and Cordell Boyd; and her sister, Mary Clark and husband, Roy.
In addition to her parents, Eva was preceded in death by her son, William Dean “Bill” Carver; and her brothers, Don Ruark and Dean Ruark.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 22, at Petersville Church of God with Bro. Milt Stanfield officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday, at the church located at 12688 Kentucky 344 at Petersville
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056.
