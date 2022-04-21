Ethel Sullivan

Ethel May Hughes Sullivan, 86, of Garrison, passed away, Monday, April 18, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Mason County on September 19, 1935, a daughter of the late Thomas Burdick and Catherine Louise Ruark Hughes.
Ethel was a member of St. Paul Church of Christ. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, going to church, and spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren.
Survivors include two sons, Tom (Deborah) Sullivan of Quincy and Jackie Dale Sullivan of Garrison; one brother, Douglas Hughes of Vanceburg; four sisters, Wanda Edington of Black Oak, Kaye Barbour of Maysville, Brenda Rand of Norwood, Ohio, and Barbara Hughes of Vanceburg; two grandchildren; Matthew Sullivan and Misty Sullivan; and two great-grandchildren, Victoria Mae Sullivan and Bayden Thomas Sullivan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, Virgil Sullivan; a son, David Sullivan; a daughter, Karen June Samples; two grandchildren, Melissa Samples and Jackie Samples; four brothers, William Burdick Hughes, Ronald Hughes, Meredith Hughes, and George Hughes; and a sister, Juanita Johnson.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 103 Dudley Avenue at Garrison, with Bro. Kevin Yeager officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Garrison.
Pallbearers will be Matt Sullivan, Scott Mullins, Jeff Barbour, Troy Hughes, Doug Hughes, Aaron Polston, and Rodney Hughes.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefamilyfc.com.