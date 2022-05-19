Ethel Pruitt

Ethel Mae Sexton Pruitt, 75, of Greenup, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, at SOMC Hospice Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
She was born in Lewis County on September 23, 1946, a daughter of the late Elmer and Virgie Parker Sexton.
Ethel was a member of the First Church of God in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. She enjoyed shopping, crocheting, cross stitching, signing with the church and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ethel is survived by two daughters, Jacqueline Pruitt of Quincy and Crystal (Kenny) Eldridge of Greenup; six grandchildren, Jarrod (Ashley) Wells, Drew Cox, Jacob Cox, Bram Cox, McKenna Eldridge, and Emily (Jacob) Short; and two great-grandchildren, Maddox Wells and Adaline Wells. A host of other family members and friends also survive who will sadly mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, Ethel was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, William Vinson Pruitt; three brothers, Alva Sexton, Raymond Sexton, and Jessie Sexton; four sisters, Goldie Dummitt, Lodema Williams, Billa Jean Seifert, and Juanita Tolley; and one grandson, Tyler Eldridge.
Services will be at Noon Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Garrison with Bro. Jared Hineman officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery at Quincy.
Friends may visit after 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 103 Dudley Avenue at Garrison.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
