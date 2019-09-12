Estill Bowling, 86, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, formerly of Nancy, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Hospice of Hope at Southern Ohio Medical Center.
Estill was born on December 28, 1932, in Clay County, to the late Estill and Rosie Bowling. He was a veteran of the United States Army and loved his Service time. His passions in life were his family, hunting, and fishing. He was the storyteller of the family who loved to tell of his adventures, growing up in the mountains with a big family network and how blessed he was. He was a Gospel Magician who traveled through 19 states over the years helping churches build bus routes, Sunday school programs, doing youth camps and Vacation Bible Schools. Telling thousands of children about Jesus and how to know him over the years was his life’s work.
He is survived by his wife, Myra Cox Bowling of New Boston, Ohio; one son, Richard (Mitza) Bowling of Vanceburg; one daughter, Kris (John) Tersigni of Nancy; two grandchildren, Rosemary and Ashley Tersigni, two great-grandchildren, Serenity Sue Hill and Max Wesley; one brother, Al (Lucille) of Florence; and four sisters, Ruby Spurlock of Manchester, Geraldine (Hughes) Spurlock of Oneida, Tennessee, Sylvia (Ronald) Handle of Dayton, Ohio, and Jean (Elbert) Hoskins of Georgetown.
Along with his parents, Estill and Rosie Bowling, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Dave Spurlock.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
Services will follow on Friday at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home. Burial will be at Mill Springs National Cemetery.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to the Somerset Veteran’s Clinic Telephone Charging Stations in C/O Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1441, Somerset, KY 42502.
