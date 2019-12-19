Emogene Adkins Lowe, 87, of Grahn, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at her residence.
She was born May 27, 1932, in Carter County, a daughter of the late Charlie and Vennie Whitt Adkins.
Emogene was a Christian and she enjoyed reading her bible, doing crossword puzzles and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Lowe; one daughter, Roxanne Lowe Leadingham; one son, Jeff Lowe; two brothers, Henry Ray Adkins and Raymond Adkins; two sisters, Helen Stevens and Alice Cox; and one grandson, Christopher Leadingham.
Emogene is survived by three sons, David Michael Lowe (Trish) of Grayson, Kentucky, Carl Lowe of Louisville, Kentucky and John Lowe of Ashland, Kentucky; three daughters, Pam Lowe of Vanceburg, Kentucky, Debbie James and Cindy Lowe, both of Olive Hill, Kentucky; several grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and two sisters, Paulette Caldwell of Michigan and Louann Stapleton of Florida. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at Globe Funeral Chapel in Olive Hill, Kentucky, with Brother Randy Binion officiating. Burial will follow in the Lowe Cemetery on Rattlesnake Ridge in Olive Hill, Kentucky.
Friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at Globe Funeral Chapel, 17277 West Highway US 60, Olive Hill, Kentucky 41164.
Emogene’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donation be made in Emogene’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101.
