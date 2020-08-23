Emerson Franklin Thompson, 78, of Vanceburg, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
He was born November 9, 1941, in Lewis County, a son of the late Oscar “Hoss” Samuel and Minnie Opal Smith Thompson.
Emerson was of the Christian faith and retired from the railroad. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, hunting, making candy and being with his family and friends.
Emerson is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patricia Gail Smith Thompson; three sons, Tommy Thompson and Mark Thompson (Cirila) all of Alabama and David Thompson (Tonia) of Flatwoods; one daughter, Debra Meredith (Thomas) of Vanceburg; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Ollie Thompson, Roby Thompson, Vinston Thompson, and Charles Thompson and one sister, Evelyn Evans.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Tony Corns officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, and after 9:00 a.m. Thursday, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
His family will serve as pallbearers.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.