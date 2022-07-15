Edna Bloomfield, 69, of Quincy, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio.
She was born at Portsmouth, Ohio, September 2, 1952, a daughter of the late George W. Carver and Dorothy Carter.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Mitchell Bloomfield; four children, Kevin (Sydonna) Bloomfield of Coweta, Oklahoma, Leann (Ray) Jamison of Chillicothe, Ohio, Curt Bloomfield of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Rebecca (David) Krenek of Quincy; two brothers, Melvin Carver of Garrison and David Carver of Minford, Ohio; and two sisters, Wanda Pruitt of Garrison and Marcella Cabell of Quincy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Norman, Cecil, Robert and Gary Carver, and one sister, Catherine Davis.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore with Bro. Larry Joe Madden officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home two hours prior to services on Monday.
Online condolences can be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com.