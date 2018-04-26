Headlines

April 26, 2018
Edith Lowdenback Jackson, 85, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, formerly of South Portsmouth, died Thursday, April 26, 2018, at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio.

She was born March 25, 1933, in Brushart, a daughter of the late Arnold Billups Sr. and Nellie Ramey Billups. She had worked at Mitchellace in Portsmouth, Ohio, and was a former state counselor for Azalea #117 Daughters of America and Noble Grand of Gem #6 Rebekah’s. Edith served on the ladies auxiliary of the Military Order of Purple Heart and was a Kentucky Colonel. She was also a founding member of Coles Boulevard Church of God.

Survivors include her children, Brenda Sherrod of Frankfort, J. Anthony (Melody) Lowdenback of Easley, South Carolina, and Anita (Jack) Gilbert of Quincy; three grandchildren, J. Rodney (Kristin) Sherrod, Johnathon (Keri) Cannon, and Courtney (Nathan) Kobler; five great-granddaughters; three great-grandsons; one brother; and one sister.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, James H. Lowdenback, and her second husband, Samuel A. Jackson; one son, Brian L. Lowdenback; one grandson, Eric B. Hickle; two brothers; and one sister.

Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, April 29, 2018, at Morton Funeral Home in South Shore with Chad Benner officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Cemetery at Quincy.

Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662.

Online condolences may be expressed at mortonfh.com.

