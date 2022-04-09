Earl Watson

Earl Wayne Watson, 88, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
Earl attended Community Free Will Baptist Church and was a self-employed contractor throughout his lifetime. Earl lived a full and happy life, and will be remembered as one of the kindest and most wonderful human beings.
Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Shirley; his children, Michele Clay, James Watson, Stacey Mackey, Jeff (Helen) Watson, Rick (Carolyn) Watson, and Rhonda Helphensteine; his siblings, Doris Stamm, Frank Watson, Alma (Floyd) Gilbert, and Wendell (Marge) Watson; and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to grandchildren Zach (Mersadies) Clay, Kayla, BrieAnna Clay, and Corey Watson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Rachel Watson; a daughter, Pamela Logan; two sisters, Geri Dewey and Vivian Lykins; and a brother, Kenneth Watson.
Local services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Pastor Harry Meadows officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to services.
A service will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home, 1355 W. Main Street in West Jefferson, Ohio, with Pastor Jerry Newman officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until the hour of services Thursday.
Interment will be in Esham Cemetery at Petersville following local services.
