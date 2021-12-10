Dwight Clark

Dwight L. Clark, 72, of Cimarron Road, Morehead, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, December 9, 2021, at St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead.
Born July 22, 1949, at Garrison, he was a son of the late Roy Ernest Clark and Zora Elizabeth Bloomfield Clark.
Dwight is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Ann Howell Clark, whom he married March 22, 1969; one daughter, Mindy Highley and husband Jeff of Owingsville; two grandchildren, Zack Highley and wife Holly and Emily Highley; two sisters, Christine Arnold and Wilma Erwin and husband Roger, all of Garrison; father-in-law, Bernard Howell of Morehead; sisters-in-law Joan Clark of Garrison, Sue Gallenstein of Burlington, and Diane Franklin of Burgaw, NC; several nieces and nephews; and many, many friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Douglas Clark and Wayne Clark, and his mother-in-law, JoAnne Lewis Howell.
He was a graduate of Lewis County High School, attended Morehead State University, and earned a degree in Law Enforcement from Eastern Kentucky University. Upon graduation, Dwight began a 24-year career with the Kentucky State Police. He started as a radio operator at the Morehead Post on August 20, 1968, and retired as the Communications Supervisor of the Ashland Post on February 1, 1993. Upon retirement, he stayed involved in the public safety field by devoting 25 years as the Rowan County Enhanced 911 Address Agent and GIS Operator from June 1, 1996, until November 30, 2021.
Since 2010, Dwight served as the Managing Partner of the Cimarron Land Company, providing housing and campground rentals and from 2019 held the same role with Still Meadows Cabins vacation rentals.
He enjoyed church activities, gardening, lawn work, fishing and particularly his beloved pets. A past Board of Trustees member of Johnson First Church of God, he served many years as the church treasurer and found it a distinct privilege and pleasure to have been actively involved in the construction of the Church’s Sanctuary Building in 1995.
Dwight’s greatest joy was being with his family members, especially his grandchildren.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 13, 2021, at Johnson First Church of God with the Rev. Ben Furman and Bro. Steve Mayhorn officiating.
Pallbearers will be David Clark, Josh Clark, Jordan Clark, Bill Howell, Joe Gallenstein, Dwayne Allen, Stan Click, Paul Fultz, Rick Hesterberg, and CD Leadingham.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services Monday, December 13, 2021, at Johnson First Church of God, 590 Cranston Road at Morehead.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Johnson First Church of God, 590 Cranston Rd., Morehead, KY 40351
Northcutt and Son Home for Funerals, 400 Fraley Drive at Morehead, is caring for arrangements.