Dr. Joseph Vernon Hamilton died peacefully in his sleep at home on the morning of June 7, 2017.
He was born October 13, 1925, to the late John Wesley Hamilton and Mae Plank at Harris.
During World War II, he served as a cryptographer in the Army Air Corps in India. While in the army he became acquainted with the LDS Church during a visit to Temple Square and was baptized into the faith upon his return from the war.
Dr. Hamilton served as a missionary with the Southern States Mission and afterward attended the University of Utah and then Brigham Young University, where in 1951 he met and married his wife and eternal companion, Joyce Guymon. After BYU he attended the University of Louisville Dental School, where he also completed post-graduate training in anesthesia and spent many years practicing dentistry and anesthesia in Monticello and St. George, Utah.
He was actively involved in politics and was a devoted alumnus and supporter of BYU. He was valiant in the testimony of Jesus Christ and loved to serve in his church wherever he was called. Along with his commitment to the gospel of Jesus Christ, his most significant achievement was his tireless devotion to his wife and 11 Children.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Joyce Guymon; 11 children, Bill, Mike, Barbara, Nancy, George, Mary, Ruth, John, Henry, Ann, and Susan; 42 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2017, at Ensign Stake Center, 135 A St, Salt Lake City, Utah.
Friends may visit from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Sunday, June 11, 2017, and from 9:00 a.m until 10:30 a.m. Monday at Ensign Stake Center in Salt Lake City.
A local memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2017, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Camp Dix. Burial will follow in Hamilton-Mawk Cemetery on Tar Fork Road.
Friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2017, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 7975 Lower Kinney Road at Camp Dix.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefc.com.