Dottie “DJ” Logan, 65, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday night, May 2, 2018, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
She was born February 8, 1953, in Vanceburg, the daughter of Gordon “Colonel” and Dorothy “Dot” Brown.
Dottie worked with Brown Communications, Inc. in Vanceburg and was the host of DJ’s Golden Oldies on WKKS Radio for many years. She was a graduate of Lewis County High School and a member of Fly Branch Church of Christ.
In addition to her mother, Dot, who resides at Vanceburg, survivors include her daughter, Ashley (Joe) Dillow, of Garrison; a son, Brent Logan of Vanceburg; two grandchildren, Arabella Dillow and Asher Dillow of Garrison; two brothers, Randy (Ellie) Brown and Dennis (Tammy) Brown of Vanceburg; and her companion, Arnold Dummitt of Vanceburg.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Allen Brown.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 7, 2018, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Wes Cooper officiating.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday and from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services Monday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg. Burial will be in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Pallbearers will be Randy Brown, Dennis Brown, Joe Dillow, Roger Brown, Larry Logan, Ben Brown, and Mike Edington.
Condolences may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.
In my life I love you more.
~ Lennon – McCartney