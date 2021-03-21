Doris Smith

Doris Truitt Smith, 95, of Vanceburg, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care Center. Her family was at her side.
Doris was born at Garrison on July 14, 1925, a daughter of the late Thomas S. and Nellie McCleese Truitt.
She was a 1943 graduate of Lewis County High School where she was a cheerleader and member of the Glee Club. She attended the University of Kentucky College in Ashland where she earned an associate’s degree. Doris also worked for the rationing board during World War II. Her husband, Dr. Karl H. Smith, owned and operated New Boston (Ohio) Pharmacy from 1950-1956.
Doris and Karl married in 1944 while he was attending medical school. Together they started his private practice in Olive Hill in 1961 where Doris worked as the office bookkeeper. She was a member of the Olive Hill Garden Club for several years. Doris also served as president of the Olive Hill Band Boosters from 1970-1972. She had dual membership in the Order of Eastern Star in Olive Hill and Vanceburg. She also worked for the VISTA Group in Morehead for many years. She was past president of the Lewis County homemakers and was a member of the First Baptist Church Lady’s Group in Vanceburg where she participated in various community events.
Left to cherish Doris’s memories are a daughter, Libby Smith of Garrison; a sister, Phyllis (Ernie) Coburn of Versailles; and a brother, James (Sally) Truitt of Versailles. Many nieces and nephews survive who will also mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Karl H. Smith, on August 30, 2008.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Dr. Howard Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery at Quincy.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services Saturday at Gaydos Funeral Home.
In lieu of flower, memorials are suggested to Shriners Children Hospital, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508.
