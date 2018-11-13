Doris Stevenson Secrest, 89, of Ewing, formerly of Tollesboro, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, November 11, 2018, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe.
Doris was born December 4, 1928, to Cletis James and Frances Merrell Stevenson in Ardmore, Tennessee, where she lived until she and her parents moved to Detroit, Michigan, during World War II.
During her time in Michigan, she met her husband, LaVae Secrest, to whom she was married 42 years before his death in 1989.
They had one daughter, Dorinda, but together they shared their love with so many of Dorinda’s friends, family friends and neighborhood children. Doris and her family moved to Tollesboro in 1949 where she resided until 2002 after suffering a stroke and moving to the Snow Hill community in Fleming County with her daughter and son-in-law, Bill Leet.
Doris was a faithful member of Tollesboro United Methodist Church for over 65 years where she served the Lord in many positions including church treasurer, Sunday School teacher, choir director, and UMW president. Following her move to Fleming County she also attended Mount Pisgah Baptist Church with her family. There she became “Mom” to the church choir.
Doris worked in Tollesboro and Maysville throughout her life at various locations, with her longest tenures being with Hendrickson’s Paint and Wallpaper Company and the White Gallery.
Doris adopted many people into her life and was loved and respected by all of them. She had a true heart of service and was a very generous, compassionate and selfless example to others. She served with her husband LaVae in the Tollesboro Lions Club from 1954-89 and was among the first group of volunteers for Hospice of Hope. Her ministry for the past 16 years has been sending cards and making phone calls for birthdays, anniversaries, sympathy and encouragement.
In addition to her daughter and son-in-law, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Maxine Mashburn of Gadsden, Alabama; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and her adopted family, Gregg Webb, Becky (Sean) Jackson and family of Tollesboro, Amy (Eric) Lewis and family of Georgetown, and Katie (Obie) Williams and family of Frankfort. She is also survived by a host of friends and her church families at Tollesboro United Methodist Church and Mount Pisgah Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Fred B. Stevenson and wife, Christine, James H. Stevenson and wife, Louise; brother-in-law, Charles Mashburn and her “adopted daughter,” Pamela K. Webb.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 16, 2018, at Tollesboro United Methodist Church with Dr. Mike Rice, Bro. Denny Mashburn and Bro. Kevin Baker officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Garden of Memories.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Pallbearers will be Sean Jackson, Eric Lewis, Obie Williams, Mike Boyd, Stacy Stevenson, Ival Secrest, Lindsey Leet and Randy Hughes. Honorary pallbearers are Mike Cole, Bob Leet, Gregg Webb, Al Bane, Jim Boyd, Junior Caskey, Glen Cole, Steve White, Kirby Wright, Jim Harris, Steve Pederson, Dan Abshire, Bud Gifford, Nolan Darnell and Mount Pisgah Baptist choir members.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Tollesboro UMC Building Fund, c/o Pam Perkins, 3023 W. KY 10, Tollesboro, KY 41189; Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Building Fund, c/o Patricia Tolliver, 198 Dogwood Drive, Ewing, KY 41039; and Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056.
Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory of May’s Lick is serving the family.