Doris Mackey

Doris Howell Mackey, 102, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at her home. Her family was at her side.
Doris was born at Carrs on June 10, 1919, a daughter of the late Charles Wesley and Mary Maude Cropper Howell.
Doris enjoyed cooking and was known for making the best fried potatoes. She loved to cook. If you came to visit, she would make sure you didn’t leave hungry. She could sing, play the guitar, and had written many poems and songs. So many that they made a book of her writings. Doris was an avid quilt maker and set a goal to make all of her decedents their own handmade quilt. Doris loved children, especially her boys and grandchildren. Doris was a member of Rebecca Lodge.
She is survived by three sons, Charles (Joyce) Mackey and Gary Mackey of Concord, and Bobby (Denise) Mackey of Alexandria; two brothers, Bernard Howell of Morehead and Gene (Bonnie) Howell of Nevada, Ohio; six grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; two step-grandsons, Darren Mackey and Craig Mackey; two step-great-grandchildren; a stepdaughter-in-law, Trudy Mackey; and many other family members and friends who will mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Harmon Mackey; a son, John Steven Mackey; a great-granddaughter and great-grandson; three brothers, Roy Howell, Warner Howell, and Harry Howell; and five sisters, Oleta Polley, Beatrice Vergne, Betty Barrett, Fern Henderson, and Alice Howell.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Dr. Mike Rice officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery at Covedale.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 29, 2022, from Noon until the time of services at Gaydos Funeral Home.
