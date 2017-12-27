Doreen Rose Huettner, 63, of Hope Mills, North Carolina, passed away Monday, December 25, 2017, at her home.
Doreen was born at Anchorage, Alaska, October 7, 1954. She was a daughter of the late Harold and Mary Reis Rose Sr. Her beautiful smile and big heart will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her husband, Michael Huettner; three daughters, Chani (Jonathan) Kabler, Maria (Cory) Washington, and Andrea Schmidt (fiance’ Samuel Purvis), all of Hope Mills; a son, Matthew Rivera of Hope Mills; eight grandchildren, Sydni Rivera, Starr Rivera, Angel Rivera, Antonio Rivera, Izabella Rivera-Basden, Jayden Stec, Bryson Washington and Grace Purvis; and three sisters, Debbie Ray, Geraldine (Ricky) Greene, and Linda Furr.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Harold “Jay” Rose Jr.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 28, 2017, at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services in Hope Mills, where the family will receive friends beginning at Noon.
Local services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 30, 2017, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg with Rev. Phil Cropper officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at Noon.
Burial will be in Blankenship Cemetery at Camp Dix.
