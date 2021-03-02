Donna Thoroughman

Donna Jean Thoroughman, 71, of Galion, Ohio, formerly of Vanceburg, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Ohio State Medical Center Hospice in Columbus, Ohio.
Donna was born at Vanceburg on November 27, 1949, a daughter of the late Adolphus and Cynthia Mae Canell Applegate.
She had worked for Special Packaging Company in Bucyrus, Ohio, for 14 years and was a homemaker. She loved going to yard sales, and shopping at Goodwill and thrift stores. She also enjoyed working in her garden.
She was a member of Shepherd’s Chapel Church at Clarksburg.
Left to cherish Donna’s memories are her husband of 55 years, Donald Thoroughman, whom she married on March 20, 1965; three daughters, Rose Ann (Grannie) Sutter of Marion, Ohio, Melissa (Eric) Swanson of Homestead Falls, Ohio, and Jennifer Raby of Bucyrus, Ohio; two sons, Donald Jr. (Teresa) Thoroughman and Anthony “Andy” (Tenia) Thoroughman, both of Bucyrus, Ohio; two sisters, Mary Alice “Sis” Clark of Vanceburg and Nellie Bloomfield of Georgia; two brothers, Bud Applegate and Gene (Ann) Applegate, both of Vanceburg; grandchildren, Justin (Erin), Michael R. (Krinda), Shane (Anna), Michael B., Bryan, Cierra, Andy Jr. (Pee Wee), Ally and Arianna (Hannie); and great-grandchildren, Zyler, Abel, Nevaeh, and Derrick. Many nieces and nephews also survive who will mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Vicki; a great-granddaughter, Nikkita; four brothers, Harold Applegate, Cliff Applegate, George “Peanut” Applegate, and Freddie Applegate and three sisters, Ruthie, Verna, and Margie.
Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Paul Stanton officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of services Wednesday at Gaydos Funeral Home.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.
