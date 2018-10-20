Delta Dawn Applegate, 46, of Wallingford, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 18, 2018, at the Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington.
Delta was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, September 8, 1972, to the late Delbert and Beatrice Flinders Polley.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, sewing, decorating, and watching CSI on television. She loved spending time with children, especially her grandson Waylon.
Survivors include her husband, Freddy Applegate; two sons, Austin (Jennia) Applegate of Burtonville and Cody Applegate of Wallingford; seven sisters, Kathy Jordan of Vanceburg, Lodena McGlone of Carter City, Sheila (Jerry) Cooper of Vanceburg, Lisa Mittic of Indiana, Donna Polley of Garrison, Missy (James) McClurg of Shelbyville, and Sandra (Billy) Bell of Ashley, Ohio; a brother Ray (Amanda) Polley of Vanceburg; and a grandson, Waylon Applegate of Burtonville.
An addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Tammy Lynn Polley.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, October 21, 2018, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with James McClurg officiating.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services Sunday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
