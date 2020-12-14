Della Wyrick

Della Gladys Wyrick, 89, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, at Bowling Green Manor after an extended illness.
Della was born at Corntown March 11, 1931, a daughter of the late Charley and Effie Lee Rogers Rath. She worked for Bowling Green State University in food service and custodial for 27 years until her retirement. Della was of the Christian faith.
Left to cherish Della’s memories are a daughter, Shirley Hosler of Fostoria, Ohio; a son, Robert (Marlene) Rath of Wayne, Ohio; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Many nieces, nephews, and other family members also survive who will mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Madeline Heater, Mary Rath, and Edna Rath, and three brothers, Robert Rath, Charles Rath, and Earl Rath.
Private graveside services will be Wednesday, December 16, 2020, in Watson Cemetery at Olive Hill with Bro. Acy Gibson officiating. Burial will follow.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is in charge of all arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.